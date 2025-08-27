Updated 27 August 2025 at 16:05 IST
Diamond League Final: From Top Participants, Timings & Live Streaming, Here's Everything You Need To Know
The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich features top stars like Neeraj Chopra, Mondo Duplantis, and Noah Lyles. Winners earn wild-card spots for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The 2025 Diamond League events are all set to come to a close with a two-day final. The world's best track and field stars will be in action, and the winners will be crowned as the Diamond League Champions.
Winning the Diamond League Final would be key, as the winners would receive wild-card entries to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.
After 15 Diamond League meets spanning four continents, the athletes who will win their respective events will finally receive the coveted trophy. The athletic meet started on April 26, 2025, in Xiamen, China, with Zurich, Switzerland, serving as the host for the summit clash.
Neeraj Chopra, Armand Duplantis Among Other Top Olympians Set For Action At Diamond League Final In Zurich
The two-day Diamond League Final would have a lot at stake, and the qualified athletes would put everything on the line to secure the pole. The dazzling event would feature world-renowned athletic superstars in action at Zurich.
World Record-holding pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis would look to win his fifth Diamond League title and possibly break his own world record of 6.29m at the Zurich DL.
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the high jumper from Ukraine, will also be in action in Switzerland for her fourth DL title on day one of action.
On day two, Olympic Sprint Champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tobogo resume their rivalry, which will take place in the men's 200m event. It will all go down on day one in Zurich, promising some exciting action.
The Indians would tune in to the Diamond League Final for the country's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra. The two-time Olympic medalist would aim to become the Diamond League champion in the men's javelin event.
But the road will not be an easy one for Neeraj as he will face off against Germany's Julian Weber. Two-time world champion Anderdon Peters will also be in action, and expect it to be a thrilling clash.
Also Read: Vishal TK Smashes Men's 400m National Record At Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Wins Gold
Full Schedule for the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich
Day One, Wednesday, 27th August
- Shot put men
- Shot put women
- High jump women
- Pole vault men
- Long jump men
Day Two, Thursday, 28th August
- Discus men
- Discus women
- High jump men
- Triple jump men
- Triple jump women
- 400m women
- 400m men
- 3000m women
- 100m hurdles women
- 3000m steeplechase men
- 110m hurdles men
- 1500m women
- Javelin men
- Javelin women
- 1500m men
- Pole vault women
- 100m women
- 3000m steeplechase women
- 100m men
- 400m hurdles women
- Long jump women
- 400m hurdles men
- 3000m men
- 800m women
- 800m men
- 200m women
- 200m men
Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Here's When To Watch Star Indian Athlete In Action
Check Out The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich Take Place?
The 2025 Diamond League Final will be a two-day event, which will take place on Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 28, 2025.
Where Will The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich Take Place?
The events on day one will be a street event, which will take place at Zurich’s Sechseläutenplatz.
The remaining 27 athletic events will take place at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.
How To Watch the 2025 Diamond League Final Live Streaming In India?
Fans in India can watch the 2025 Diamond League Final live streaming on the YouTube page of Wanda Diamond League.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 16:05 IST