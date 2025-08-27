Diamond League Final: From Top Participants, Timings & Live Streaming, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The 2025 Diamond League events are all set to come to a close with a two-day final. The world's best track and field stars will be in action, and the winners will be crowned as the Diamond League Champions.

Winning the Diamond League Final would be key, as the winners would receive wild-card entries to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

After 15 Diamond League meets spanning four continents, the athletes who will win their respective events will finally receive the coveted trophy. The athletic meet started on April 26, 2025, in Xiamen, China, with Zurich, Switzerland, serving as the host for the summit clash.

Neeraj Chopra, Armand Duplantis Among Other Top Olympians Set For Action At Diamond League Final In Zurich

The two-day Diamond League Final would have a lot at stake, and the qualified athletes would put everything on the line to secure the pole. The dazzling event would feature world-renowned athletic superstars in action at Zurich.

World Record-holding pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis would look to win his fifth Diamond League title and possibly break his own world record of 6.29m at the Zurich DL.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the high jumper from Ukraine, will also be in action in Switzerland for her fourth DL title on day one of action.

On day two, Olympic Sprint Champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tobogo resume their rivalry, which will take place in the men's 200m event. It will all go down on day one in Zurich, promising some exciting action.

The Indians would tune in to the Diamond League Final for the country's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra. The two-time Olympic medalist would aim to become the Diamond League champion in the men's javelin event.

But the road will not be an easy one for Neeraj as he will face off against Germany's Julian Weber. Two-time world champion Anderdon Peters will also be in action, and expect it to be a thrilling clash.

Full Schedule for the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich

Day One, Wednesday, 27th August

Shot put men

Shot put women

High jump women

Pole vault men

Long jump men

Day Two, Thursday, 28th August

Discus men

Discus women

High jump men

Triple jump men

Triple jump women

400m women

400m men

3000m women

100m hurdles women

3000m steeplechase men

110m hurdles men

1500m women

Javelin men

Javelin women

1500m men

Pole vault women

100m women

3000m steeplechase women

100m men

400m hurdles women

Long jump women

400m hurdles men

3000m men

800m women

800m men

200m women

200m men

Check Out The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich Take Place?

The 2025 Diamond League Final will be a two-day event, which will take place on Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Where Will The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich Take Place?

The events on day one will be a street event, which will take place at Zurich’s Sechseläutenplatz.

The remaining 27 athletic events will take place at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

How To Watch the 2025 Diamond League Final Live Streaming In India?