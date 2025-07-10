Doping Menace Back in Indian Sports? Shot Putter Jasmine Kaur Provisionally Suspended by NADA, Days After Wrestler Reetika Hooda

Shot putter Jasmine Kaur has been provisionally suspended by NADA for doping. | Image: X/@TheKhelIndia

Indian shot put athlete Jasmine Kaur has gotten a provisional suspension from the National Anti-Doping Agency or NADA for short, after failing a dope test for a banned substance. The 22-year-old athletics rising star had won a gold medal in her sport in the National Games held in Dehradun earlier this year but is now barred from competing.

Jasmine, who secured said gold medal with a 15.97m throw and who also secured a second place finish at the Inter-University Games last year, tested positive for the banned substance Terbutaline.

It is a substance found commonly in cough syrups and is banned in sports as it can be used to enhance the amount of time an athlete takes to get exhausted.

Second Major Dope Suspension in Two Days

This is the second instance of a notable Indian athlete ending up on the proverbial naughty step for potentially doping. Rising Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda has also been provisionally suspended due to testing positive for a banned substance.

A wrestling camp was being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and Reetika, who was part of the camp, had been asked to leave.

The test was undertaken at the IG Stadium ahead of a selection trial that was being held at the national camp, which Reetika failed.

She was then handed a one-year suspension by United World Wrestling or UWW for short, and will not be able to participate events until July 7, 2026.

Doping Menace Needs Stricter Policing or Better Guidance?

As more and more athletes get caught in the doping net, it raises the question of what must be done to curb the menace in both the short and long term.

The fact that athletes are getting caught shows the doping tests are working, but the idea that so many rising stars are potentially doping sends a wrong message.

There is an argument to be made that more must be done by coaches and people at the grassroots to stamp out the menace of doping.