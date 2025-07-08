Indian Wrestler Reetika Hooda, Who Took Part in Paris Olympics 2024, Suspended For Failing Dope Test

In a huge blow for Indian amateur wrestling, rising grappler Reetika Hooda has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency or NADA for short, due to testing positive for a banned substance. A wrestling camp was being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and Reetika, who was part of the camp, has been asked to leave.

What's more, there are two other unnamed wrestlers who have also been provisionally suspended for failing dope tests and they too were told to leave the camp behind.

However, it is Reetika's provisional suspension which will harm the sport the most, as she is arguably one of the brighter young talents to be part of the system as of now.

Details of Failed Dope Test

The test was undertaken at the IG Stadium ahead of a selection trial that was being held at the national camp, which Reetika failed.

She was then handed a one-year suspension by United World Wrestling or UWW for short, and will not be able to participate events until July 7, 2026.

This is, of course, assuming the ban is fully upheld and is not overturned later on - that can happen upon further testing, and the current suspension is only a provisional one.

A Strong Future Prospect

Reetika had long been seen as one of India's best future prospects, and even managed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 where she made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

The 22-year-old, who competes in the 76kg weight category, had followed that up with strong showings in subsequent events.

She won a silver medal in the Asian Championships held earlier in 2025 and then managed to win a gold medal at the Ulaanbaatar ranking series in May.

She was seen as a strong medal contender for the upcoming world championships in September 2025, which will be held in Zagreb.