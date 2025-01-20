Published 11:46 IST, January 20th 2025
Has Neeraj Chopra's Wife Himani Mor Won a Gold Medal in Tennis in 2016?
In what could be termed as a surprise move, Olympic double-medallist Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
In what could be termed as a surprise move, Olympic double-medallist Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor on Sunday. It was a hush-hush affair where close family members were invited. Following the marriage, fans are curious to know who is Himani as not much was known about her before yesterday. So, who is she? Himani is from Larsauli in Haryana and completed her schooling at Little Angels School in Panipat. But then, why is everyone on social media claiming that she is also a gold medallist? Is it true, has she won a gold medal? As per reports, she participated at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University. And if you do a check on her school website, it claims she won a gold medal in the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia in 2016.
'Bound by love, happily ever after’
‘I began a new chapter of my life with my family’
"I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Chopra wrote in a post with the pictures of the marriage ceremony.
According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani's career best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She started playing in 2018 only in AITA events. Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as an assistant coach of women's tennis as most major students can do some other job, along with studying.
(With PTI inputs)
Updated 11:49 IST, January 20th 2025