Has Neeraj Chopra's Wife Himani Mor Won a Gold Medal in Tennis in 2016?

In what could be termed as a surprise move, Olympic double-medallist Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor on Sunday. It was a hush-hush affair where close family members were invited. Following the marriage, fans are curious to know who is Himani as not much was known about her before yesterday. So, who is she? Himani is from Larsauli in Haryana and completed her schooling at Little Angels School in Panipat. But then, why is everyone on social media claiming that she is also a gold medallist? Is it true, has she won a gold medal? As per reports, she participated at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University. And if you do a check on her school website, it claims she won a gold medal in the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia in 2016.