IOA Formally Approves India's Bid For Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games, Multi-Sport Event To Have 'Full-Fledged Games'

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally approved the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in the country.

With Ahmedabad proposed to serve as the host city for the multi-sport event, India has already submitted an expression of interest. It is required to present their final bid proposals by August 31.

One of the multi-sport event's leading highlights is that India is keen to feature all the medal-earning sports, making it an inclusive edition of the sporting event.

With the IOC formally approving the bid, India looks to be on track to host the Commonwealth Games once again. The last time they did it was in Delhi in 2010. Additionally, the country's chances of securing the hosting rights have significantly enhanced since Canada withdrew from the bidding process.

Kalyan Chaubey, the joint secretary for IOA, revealed that the approval was "given unanimously by the general house," and that they are moving "full steam with preparations." The SGM lasted just over half an hour.

As per PTI, Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal said, "The 2030 CWG will be a full-fledged Games. We will have all the sports we are good at and have a

chance of winning maximum medals."

Rajpal referred to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where medal events like shooting, wrestling, badminton, and hockey will not take place because of cost issues.

Decision Over Hosts To Be Made In Late November

India looks to be on the cusp of receiving the hosting rights, as a team of officials from the Commonwealth Sport had visited the proposed host city. The delegation was led by its Director of Games, Darren Hall. A bigger team is expected to arrive later in the month.