Jyothi Yarraji Back On Track; Indian Athlete Resumes Training After Seven-Month Layoff Due To Knee Injury

Andhra Pradesh's Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in the 200 m run women's competition during the 38th National Games, in Dehradun | Image: ANI

Jyothi Yarraji has returned to the track following her prolonged absence from action due to a knee injury. The national record-holding 100m hurdler is gradually returning to action after the setback that had ruled her out for the rest of the 2025 season.

In July 2025, Jyothi Yarraji suffered a knee injury while training and had to discontinue her training because of the setback. The Indian hurdler actively worked on recovery with her medical team and pushed for a comeback on the track.

The knee injury cost Yarraji her chance to be a part of the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo. She was one of India's biggest hopes before being struck by injury.

Jyothi Yarraji Back in Training After Seven-Month Knee Injury Layoff

Jyothi Yarraji shared some behind-the-scenes moments as she resumed her training on the track in a video on YouTube. The Asian champion underwent speed and hurdle drills and also focused on mobility and strength & conditioning training in her gym workouts.

The national record-holding 100m hurdler kicked off her training on the track with mini hurdler runs and flying 10 metre sprints. Yarraji also underwent proper hurdle training, jumping through eight obstacles. Following her training, Jyothi Yarraji underwent physiotherapy treatment on the knee.

In the video, Yarraji spoke about the psychological hurdles she encountered while making her return to the track. The hurdler also revealed that she was apprehensive about whether the pain would intensify. Following her training, Jyothi was pleased with how her first training since coming off the injury turned out.

Jyothi's workouts displayed a blend of drills and workouts which would help her regain the required strength and confidence after a prolonged injury layoff.

Jyothi Yarraji Had A Brilliant 2025 Before Injury Setback

Prior to the injury setback, Jyothi Yarraji had a dominant showcase in 2025. She had won the gold medal in the 100-metre hurdles and 200m sprint at the Uttarakhand National Games.

Yarraji went on to clinch gold at the 100m hurdles and set a record time of 12.96s at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

Jyothi also secured the top position in the 100m hurdles event at the Athletics Open in Taiwan. She continued her unstoppable intent by breaking the 60m indoor hurdles national record, cementing her dominance in track and field globally.