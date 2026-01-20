MP Sports Minister Demands Action From Railway Ministry After Indian Pole Vaulters Face Humiliation For Carrying Poles In Train

National champions and international medalists Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav were compelled to leave a train at Panvel, Maharashtra, after railway officials objected to their vaulting poles.

The athletes, en route from Mangaluru to Bhopal, paused at Panvel to board a connecting train. However, a ticket examiner deemed their equipment “oversized” and instructed them to disembark.

MP Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang Plans To Write Union Sports Minister

While speaking to the Republic, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said that he will be writing to the Union Railway Minister, requesting him to bring a policy for the athletes. He added that a strict action should be taken against the TTE.

"Athletes from Madhya Pradesh were carrying poles in a train, that's when they were stopped. This incident has come to our notice. We have talked to the railway officers in MP regarding why the athletes had to face such things. Also, I am writing to the Honourable Union Railway Minister regarding this matter, and making exceptions for the athletes... I hope the Indian Railways will take action against this issue and make a policy for the athletes. A strict action should also be taken against the TTE who humiliated our athletes...," Vishwas Sarang told Republic.

Dev Meena, Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up On Being Humiliated For Carrying Poles In Train

The Indian pole vaulter, Dev Meena, said that they were returning from the University Games in Mangaluru. He added that the TTE had written that the pole was 80 kgs, but the equipment is hardly one kg. He further added that they were treated in an unfair manner.

"We went to Mangaluru to take part in the University Games. We were returning, and our next train was from Panvel. We kept our sports equipment on the platform while waiting for our second train. That's when the TTE came to us. The ticket checker told us that we can't board the train with our equipment and that we need to pay the fine. After a lot of argument, we had to pay the fine. We also missed one train because of it. In the evening, we took another train. On the receipt, the TTE wrote that the pole was 80 kg, which is wrong. The pole is hardly 1kg, and we run it while carrying... We requested him a lot, but he didn't understand it. I told him that we are national record holders...," Dev Meena told Republic TV.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav requested the Railway Ministry to bring in rules where the athletes can carry their equipment without facing any trouble.

"The Indian railways should bring in any rules where we can carry the poles and other sports equipment...," Kuldeep Yadav said.