Meet Sachin Yadav, The Rising Indian Javelin Star Making Waves At World Athletics Championship With Neeraj Chopra

Sachin Yadav hogged the limelight with his maiden qualification to the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship. Sachin is only the second, after Neeraj Chopra, to secure a qualification to the finals.

Sachin Yadav Has Hogged Limelight With His Javelin Antics

At 6 feet 5 inches, Sachin hopes to continue the legacy of two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The 25-year-old, who is a follower of MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah, thought of taking cricket as a profession, but was later introduced to javelin upon encouragement from a family member.

Sachin made the headlines when he breached the 80m barrier at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru in 2024. He secured the top finish on the podium with an 80.04m throw and hasn't looked back since then. He further proved his dominance when he secured the top position at the National Games in Dehradun this year with an 84.39m throw and followed it up with a best attempt of 83.86m at the Federation Cup in Kochi.

He logged an 85.16m throw at the Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea this year, which happened to be his personal best until the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Sachin finished 4th with a personal best of 86.27m on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra Finished A Disappointing 8th

Neeraj had a disappointing evening as he finished 8th with a throw of 84.03. This is the first time since 2021 that Neeraj has failed to finish in the top two of a javelin event. Neeraj qualified for the final in his first attempt with an 84.50m throw.

Sachin showed his consistency throughout the final, and he could be tipped for more glory in future events. Keshorn Walcott of Trinando and Tobago grabbed the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship with an 88.16m throw, while Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson secured the silver and bronze medals.

