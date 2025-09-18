World Athletics Championships: Sachin Yadav Secures Fourth Spot And Personal Best; Neeraj Chopra Finishes Eighth In Men's Javelin Final

It was not a good day for India in the javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Defending champion Neeraj Chopra struggled to find his feet in the competition.

India's golden boy finished in a lowly eighth place with an 84.03m attempt.

Sachin Yadav, the other Indian finalist in the javelin event, showed signs of consistency in the competition. Despite putting on a strong showcase, he had to settle for a spot outside the podium finish.

Sachin Yadav Finishes Fourth At WAC Javelin Final With Incredible Consistency

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav were the two Indian athletes who qualified for the javelin final in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Indian javelin stars were up against some of the world's most renowned track and field athletes in the summit clash.

Sachin Yadav displayed the ultimate performance while under pressure from the competitors. He started with a spectacular 86.27m throw, which was his personal best.

The Indian javelin star remained consistent with his throws and clenched his fists after every successful attempt. Sachin was impressive and performed better than Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion.

Sachin Yadav clinched the fourth position with a successful 86.27m, which was also his personal best.

Neeraj Chopra Struggles In Summit Clash, Eliminated After Finishing Eighth

Neeraj Chopra could not deliver his best at the final of the javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2025. He had sealed the qualification to the final on his first throw of 84.85m

In the same place where he had won gold during the 2020 Olympics, the defending champion started with a successful 84.03m attempt.

His first two attempts remained consistent in the 83-84m mark, but Neeraj had to better his throw to avoid elimination. Trouble emerged for him on attempt 3 when he fouled himself after a wobbly attempt. Chopra's frustration was visible.

In the fourth attempt, Neeraj Chopra had to settle for an 82.86m throw. Attempt five was the only time he could have put himself out of elimination, but the defending champion fouled once again, which ended his run in the summit clash.

Neeraj Chopra finished eighth and was eliminated from the competition, ending his longstanding streak of podium finishes. It was the first time in 27 events that Chopra had finished outside of the podium.

Trinidad & Tobago's Keshorn Walcott sealed the gold medal with a season-best 88.16m throw, while Grenada's Anderson Peters sealed the silver with an 87.38m attempt.