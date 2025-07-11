Neeraj Chopra Aims To Hunt World Record, Olympian To Opt For 'Step-By-Step' Strategy To Improve Throw

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medalist, has opened up on what he intends to achieve after attaining the coveted 90m mark. The javelin throw superstar desires to improve himself step by step and wants to increase his throwing capacity by one or two metres. Chopra also wants to keep pushing until he has breached the world record set by his coach, Jan Zelazny.

Neeraj Chopra Eyes World Record: Plans Step-by-Step Climb Beyond 90m Mark

Neeraj Chopra has emerged as one of India's leading faces in athletics. His resilience and temperament have been commendable as he continues to deliver his finest performance in the game. The track and field athlete has been on a winning spree lately, and he has been utterly dominant under the mentorship of the legendary Jan Zelezny.

After completing the 90m achievement, Neeraj Chopra now wants to improve his golden arm by working on it step by step. The Indian athlete also intends to break the world record held by his coach, who had clinched a 98.48m throw back in 1996.

"I believe in going step-by-step. I have touched 90 m now, so I would like to increase it by one or two metres. Then aim for 95 m. As Sumit (Antil) said, 95m is indeed possible. Then, after that, I would try breaking my coach's record.

"He has thrown 98m, and so many over 90. Maybe once I hit 95m, then I can start to say something - but right now, I need to keep working," Neeraj Chopra said to ANI during an event in Gurugram.

Neeraj Clinches Gold At Inaugural NC Classic 2025

Neeraj Chopra has been running rampant since the beginning of the 2025 season with a big bang. After clinching the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League, he went on to showcase his brilliance at the Golden Spike event in Ostrava and also won the Paris Diamond League.

After his recent success, Neeraj Chopra successfully hosted the inaugural NC Classic 2025 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian track and field athlete not only hosted the first-of-a-kind javelin event, but also won it with a successful 86.18m attempt to clinch gold.