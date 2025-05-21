Neeraj Chopra's Former Coach Expresses Satisfaction Following Athlete's 90m Achievement at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra's former coach Klaus Bartonietz expressed his content after the Olympic medalist finally achieved the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League 2025. The German expert expressed that it was just a matter of time before Neeraj clinched the feat after coming close to achieving it several times. Neeraj pulled off a successful 90.23m throw in his third attempt, after tossing a valid 88.44m throw in the first round.

Klaus Bartonietz Never Doubted Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra made history when he took part in his first competitive outing of the 2025 season. The Olympic medalist shrugged off one of the biggest burdens off his shoulders when he breached the 90m mark. The achievement was significant, as he had been chasing it for a very long time. Klaus Bartonietz, Chopra's former mentor, was particularly impressed after India's Golden Boy clinched the elusive feat.

"It was just a matter of time [that he would breach the 90m mark].

"Neeraj is a very responsive athlete, very attentive, and trustful. That trust places a responsibility on you as a coach to always be at your best. But on the other side, he brings a lot of own mental effort into training. He is very creative towards his training in terms of looking for new exercises, looking for making the exercises more efficient, specifically for the javelin," Klaus Bartonietz said while speaking to PTI.

PM Modi Applauds Neeraj Chopra After Clinching Historic Feat

After Neeraj Chopra added another humongous achievement to his kitty, he received immense praise from the fans and notable personalities. After the track and field star set a new national record, PM Narendra Modi expressed his delight and congratulated the athlete after clinching a historic feat.