Neeraj Chopra Dominates Inaugural NC Classic 2025 With Impressive 86.18m Throw To Win Gold, Julius Yego Claims Silver Medal

NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra has dominated the inaugural NC Classic 2025 with an impressive finish. India's Golden Boy clinched a solid 86.18m throw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and won the gold medal.

It's also impressive to witness that the athlete after whom the event was named has went on to win the international javelin meet.

Kenya's Julius Yego has claimed the second spot and won the silver medal with a successful 84.51m attempt. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage picked up the third spot, clinching the bronze medal with an 84.34m attempt.