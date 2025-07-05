Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 5 July 2025 at 21:09 IST

Neeraj Chopra Dominates Inaugural NC Classic 2025 With Impressive 86.18m Throw To Win Gold, Julius Yego Claims Silver Medal

Neeraj Chopra won gold at the inaugural NC Classic 2025 in Bengaluru with an 86.18m throw. Julius Yego took silver (84.51m) and Rumesh Pathirage claimed bronze (84.34m).

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra | Image: ANI

NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra has dominated the inaugural NC Classic 2025 with an impressive finish. India's Golden Boy clinched a solid 86.18m throw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and won the gold medal.

It's also impressive to witness that the athlete after whom the event was named has went on to win the international javelin meet.

Kenya's Julius Yego has claimed the second spot and won the silver medal with a successful 84.51m attempt. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage picked up the third spot, clinching the bronze medal with an 84.34m attempt.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow…

Published 5 July 2025 at 21:09 IST