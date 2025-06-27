Neeraj Chopra Dethrones Anderson Peters In World Rankings, India's Golden Boy Reclaims No. 1 Spot In Javelin Throw

Multi-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has laid claim to the number-one spot of the World Rankings in men's javelin throw. India's golden boy delivered a consistent outing in the past four athletic events he has participated in the 2025 season. Chopra has been fit and showcasing intent during his recent outings to assure himself a top-three finish.

Neeraj Chopra Reclaims Number One Spot In Men's Javelin World Rankings

Neeraj Chopra has shown that he has been all gas and has no brakes with his blazing performance. Under the mentorship of the legendary Czech track and field athlete Jan Zelezny, the Indian javelin ace has been unstoppable in his craft. Neeraj has reclaimed the spot he had lost in 2024 to become the new top-ranked men's javelin athlete in the world rankings.

Reigning world Champion Neeraj Chopra has dethroned Anderson Peters from Granada to become the new number one in the men's javelin world ranking. Chopra secured 1445 ranking points to surpass Peters, who now ranks at number two with 1431 points. He had lost the spot shortly after his injury-riddled outing at the Summer Olympics in Paris, where he secured a silver medal finish.

Germany's Julian Weber, who clinched 2025's best throw so far with a 91.06m attempt in the Diamond League at Doha, is at the number three spot. Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem is at number four, while Jakub Vadlejch is in the number five spot in the world rankings.

Neeraj Chopra Has Been Unstoppable Since The Start

Neeraj Chopra has been in red-hot form since the beginning of his 2025 season at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom. He breached the elusive 90m feat at the Doha Diamond League, which is a personal milestone. Neeraj picked up two second-place finishes in the first two events of the season. He went on to secure first place at the Paris Diamond League, followed by another top finish at the Ostrava Golden Spike Athletic Meet.

India's Golden Boy has solidified his dominance in the men's javelin circuit and is having a dream run for him so far. Neeraj Chopra would be eager to carry the momentum, and the Indian Olympian would be in action in India at the Neeraj Chopra Classic.