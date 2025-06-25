Neeraj Chopra 'Not That Happy' After Winning Ostrava Golden Spike Javelin Event - Here is Why

Neeraj Chopra, often referred to as India's golden boy due to his propensity for winning whatever event he takes part in, has been in a hot vein of form lately. He won the Paris Diamond League 2025 event and then followed that up by finishing atop the standings at the Ostrava Golden Spike tournament only a few days later.

However, Neeraj is also known for setting high standards for himself. It's why he strived to surpass the 90m throw mark - something he did recently in Doha - despite having won everything there is to win in the world of athletics.

And that is why he admitted after the event that he was not very happy with his performance on the day.

Neeraj Explains Disappointment at Himself

He may have won the trophy but he did so with a throw of just 85.29m - it wasn't even his season's best throw, never mind a personal best or an all-time record. And that is why he said his performance bothered him.

"I am not that happy with my performance today, but I am very happy with the trophy I won. I used to watch this meeting a lot as a kid. I know the javelin throw is very popular in Czechia. The amount of support we were getting from the crowd was crazy. I just wish I could have performed better for them," he said after the event.

It just showcases the extremely high standards that Neeraj sets for himself despite having already won so much.

How Neeraj Won Ostrava Golden Spike

Neeraj came out of the blocks slow as his first throw was something of a tune-up and still landed at a respectable 83.45m.

He then followed that up with an 85.29m throw that turned out to be good enough to win him the title altogether.

Neeraj managed to land 82.17 on his third attempt and then followed that up with an 81.01m throw but it was his second throw that did the job in the end.