Neeraj Chopra Still Sees Room For Growth Post-Top Finish In Paris Diamond League 2025: 'Need To Throw To The Front'

Neeraj Chopra, India's elite track and field athlete, believes he needs to enhance his game. Despite a podium finish at the Paris Diamond League 2025, Chopra intends to put his best on the line. India's Golden Boy highlighted the need to improve his timing as he threw the javelin. Neeraj has been a testament to athletic brilliance in India. His intention to work on the limitations could help him pull off successful 90m throws regularly.

Neeraj Chopra Wants To Grind Harder Despite Finishing 1st At Paris Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra clinched a top finish at the Paris Diamond League 2025. The Indian javelin star pipped Julian Weber to finish at the number one spot in Paris DL with an 88.16m throw. Weber had snatched the lead from him on two occasions in the past. It is the first time in two years that Chopra finished at the top spot in the Diamond League.

While the Indian track and field athlete clinched the top spot, Neeraj believes he needs to work on his throw and core muscles to make himself stronger and consistently target the 90m distance.

"It's just a matter of time and rhythm... getting more and more competitions.

"...like timing, because I feel really good (in the) run up, but the timing was not so good when I throw (the javelin). I go quickly left and it was not good. I need to throw to the front like with the chest and go up with the javelin. We are working on it," Neeraj Chopra said, as quoted by PTI.

The Action Doesn't Stops For India's Golden Boy

Neeraj Chopra has finally put the Julian Weber issue behind with a top finish at the Paris Diamond League. But the grind doesn't stop for him, as he has another gigantic athletic event lined up. Neeraj will be in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24.