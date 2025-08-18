Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Here's When To Watch Star Indian Athlete In Action

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, in Doha | Image: ANI

Neeraj Chopra is well on his way to add another feather to his illustrious hat of achievements. Chopra, aka India's 'Golden Boy', is all set to compete in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Switzerland. The two-time Olympic medallist missed out on the Silesia Diamond League, but he is now gearing up to dominate the proceedings in Zurich.

The star javelin thrower has so far accumulated 15 points from two Diamond League appearances, and as per the latest standings, he is already in contention to appear for the grand finale. 2025 has been an extremely special year for the star athlete as he managed to breach his much-awaited 90m mark in the Paris leg. With a throw of 90.23m, Neeraj set a new national record, but he had to finish behind his arch-rival, Germany's Julian Weber.

Weber and Chopra Look to Outsmart Each Other

Neeraj and Weber have continued to challenge each other constantly on the global stage. Neeraj and Weber are currently tied on 15 points and are in second place. Keshorn Walcott, from Trinidad and Tobago, leads the standings with 17 points from three events. For the unversed, Walcott was the champion of the 2012 London Olympics. Walcott had finished second in Silesia with 82.54m. Two-time world champion duo from Brazil, Anderson Peters and Luiz Mauricio da Silva, are also set to appear for the finale.

Looking Back at Neeraj Chopra's Domination in the Diamond League

India's Golden Boy, aka Neeraj Chopra, had won the Diamond League in 2022. He then finished as the runner-up in 2023 and 2024. Chopra, whose last competition was the NC Classic in Bengaluru, is yet to confirm his availability for the Zurich Diamond League Final. Chopra had registered a mammoth throw of 86.18m to win the NC Classic event.

