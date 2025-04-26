India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Not To Travel To South Korea In 59 Person Squad For The Asian Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra has been the pride of India for a few years now ever since he made the country proud at the Olympic Games in 2020 where he won a gold medal in Javelin throw. Following the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics , Neeraj Chopra has been one of the most famous and well known athletes in India. In 2024 Neeraj Chopra got another Olympic Medal in the Paris Olympics when he won silver and missed out on gold which went to Pakistan 's Arshad Nadeem. With the Asian Athletics Championships approaching, Neeraj Chopra will not be participating in the tournament.

Neeraj Chopra To Miss Asian Athletics Championship In South Korea

Neeraj Chopra is all set to miss the Asian Athletics Championship which is all set to take place in South Korea. Chopra will also not be a part of the 59 member squad travelling for the tournament. This is not the first time that Neeraj Chopra will be missing out on the tournament.

The ace javelin thrower will miss out on the Asian Athletics Championships as he will be focusing on the Diamond League and the World Championships. Neeraj Chopra is also currently organizing the NC Classic event which is set to take place in Bengaluru. The event will see some of the biggest javelin athletes in the world.

The Javelin World Championships are all set to take place in September.

India's Track Record At The Asian Athletics Championships

In Neeraj Chopra's absence at the Asian Athletics Championships, India's javelin hopes will be carried by Sachin Yadav and Yasvir Singh. India in the last edition of the Asian Athletics Championships got a total of 27 medals. Out of these 27 medals, six medals were gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

India had finished behind Japan and China in the last Asian Athletics Championships which had taken place in Bangkok.