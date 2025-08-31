Neeraj Chopra To Lead India’s Delegation Of 19 Athletes at Tokyo World Athletics Championship 2025

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra breaches the elusive 90-metre barrier with a throw of 90.23 m in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, in Doha | Image: ANI

India's contingent for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo has been named, with 19 athletes set to represent the country in 21 events across the men's and women's categories.

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medalist for India, would lead the contingent's charge in Tokyo. The announcement was made following a meeting of the senior selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Neeraj Chopra To Lead As India's Contingent For World Athletics Championship 2025 Unveiled

The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo would feature some of the world's premier athletes representing their respective countries on the big stage.

This year, the Republic of India will be sending a 19-member squad for the mega athletic meet. Unlike the 2023 Championships in Hungary, the country failed to qualify for any relay event.

Neeraj Chopra is the defending champion in the men's javelin after securing the gold medal in 2023. The Indian track and field athlete would be the favourite to seal a finish at the pole once again.

Notably, India's 19-member squad features four javelin throwers, with Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav set to be in action at the showpiece athletic event alongside Neeraj Chopra.

This year, stars like Gulveer Singh, Praveen Chitravel and Parul Chaudhary secured automatic qualifications. Neeraj Chopra is the sole athlete to receive a wild-card entry as he is the defending champion.

India's contingent would also feature some athletes missing in action. Despite receiving an automatic qualification, steeplechaser Avinash Sable could not participate as he underwent ACL surgery.

Heptaathlete Nandini Agasara also qualified for the athletics event but would miss out because of an injury. Women’s 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji was also in the quest for a qualification, but an injury shortened her season.

Check Out India's Full Squads for Tokyo World Athletics Championships 2025

Men's Squad

Neeraj Chopra: Javelin (Wild Card Entry) Gulveer Singh: 5000m (Qualified by Entry Standards) Praveen Chithravel: Triple Jump (Qualified by Entry Standards) Abdulla Aboobacker: Triple Jump (31st/36) Sarvesh Kushare: High Jump (34th/36) Animesh Kujur: 200m (42nd/48) Sachin Yadav: Javelin (20th/36) Yash Vir Singh: Javelin (30th/36) Murali Sreeshankar: Long Jump (36th/36) Servin Sebastian: 20km Racewalk (34th/50) Ram Baboo: 35km Racewalk (50th/50) Gulveer Singh: 10,000m (Qualified by Invitation) Sandeep: 35km Racewalk (Qualified by Invitation) Rohit Yadav: Javelin (Qualified by Invitation) Tejas Shirse: 110m H (Qualified by Invitation)

Women's Squad

Parul Chaudhary: 3000m SC (Qualified by Entry Standards) Annu Rani: Javelin (22nd/36) Priyanka Goswami: 35km Racewalk (33rd/50) Ankita: 3000m Steeplechase (35th/36) Pooja: 1500m (49th/56) Pooja: 800m (Qualified by Invitation)