Vishal TK Smashes Men's 400m National Record At Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Wins Gold

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, the quarter miler from Tamil Nadu, has broken the national record for the 400m men's at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. The 23-year-old secured a record time of 45.12 seconds.

The athlete from Tamil Nadu has shown unprecedented improvement as an athletic performer. After putting up consistent performances, he managed to break the long-awaited 6-year-old national record.

Vishal TK Wins Gold, Breaks National Record For Men's 400m

The 64th edition of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships showcased some of the country's up-and-coming athletes in action.

As the action goes down at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, athletes from multiple states have shone through by displaying their perseverance and grit on the track.

Vishal TK stamped unprecedented authority in Chennai after he showed up and showed out with his performance. The athlete from Tamil Nadu broke the men's 400m national record with a time of 45.12 seconds.

The athlete has bettered the previous record of 45.21 seconds held by Muhammed Anas Yahiya.

After securing the record, Vishal TK pulled out a piece of paper that read, "For my coach, Jason."

Gold Medal: Vishal TK - 45.12s (National Record)

Silver Medal: Rajesh Ramesh - 46.04s

Bronze Medal: Vikrant - 46.17s

Vishal TK Has Shown Discipline and Grit To Attain National Recognition

Earlier, Vishal TK clocked his personal best at 45.57 seconds during the Asian Championships 2025 in South Korea. He also featured as part of India's gold-winning mixed 4x400m relay team and silver-winning men's 4x400m relay squad at the same event.

The quarter-miler has put up a convincing performance in the past. Vishal secured the gold at the Federation Cup National Championships. The Tamil Nadu athlete also bagged the gold medal at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level meet.

From securing relay medals on the Asian stage to putting up a dominant performance in solo action, the tale of Vishal TK emphasises redemption and discipline.