Olympian Shivpal Singh Receives 10-year Ban For Second Doping Offence

Olympian Shivpal Singh has been handed a 10-year ban for a second doping violation, effectively putting his athletics career in jeopardy, according to Olympics.com.



The 31-year-old javelin thrower, who competed for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Disciplinary Panel after testing positive for methandienone, a prohibited anabolic steroid.



This is Shivpal's second doping offence. His first came in 2021, when he returned a positive test for a steroid during an out-of-competition test. NADA's Disciplinary Panel initially imposed a four-year ban in August 2022, with the suspension backdated to 2021.



According to Olympics.com, Shivpal later appealed the decision and argued that the positive result was caused by contaminated supplements. In January 2023, NADA's Appeal Panel accepted his explanation and reduced the ban to one year.



He returned to competition in April 2023 and went on to win bronze at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June that year, followed by gold at the National Games in Goa.