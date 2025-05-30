Pooja Finishes With Historic Gold For High Jump At Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Becomes 2nd Indian Women's High Jumper To Clinch Medal Finish

Asian Athletics Championships 2025: 18-year-old high jumper Pooja Singh has made history at the Asian Athletics Championships after she clinched the gold medal. She finished with a personal best record of 1.89 meters and has become the second-only Indian women to clinch a medal in the event.

Pooja Singh Bags Historic Gold For Women's High Jump

At Gumi, South Korea, the Indian athletes are making a name for themselves in the continental athletic event as they showcase their athletic skills and prowess on display. Multiple Indian athletes have shined at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Among them is Pooja Singh, an 18-year-old athlete who has made history at the women's high jump after she won the gold medal. She has broke her own U-20 national record after clinching a season best 1.89m. Pooja is the second women's high jumper to clinch a medal after Bobby Aloysius, who had bagged a podium finish back in 2000.

Pooja had also attempted to equal the senior national record at 1.92m, a record held by Sahana Kumari in 2012. But she missed out on doing so.

Pooja, Gulveer Singh & Parul Choudhary Delivered Excellence At Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Pooja received stiff competition from his participants in the continental athletic league as Safina Sadullaeva from Uzbekistan and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya & Yelizaveta Matveyeva from Kazakhstan had finished at 1.86m. But Pooja's accuracy and height edged the opposition and it gave her the edge.