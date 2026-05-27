Sumit Antil Scripts History, Breaks Own World Record In Men’s Javelin Throw F64 At Indian Open 2026

Indian Open 2026: Double Paralympic champion Sumit Antil etched his name in the record books as the Indian para-athlete broke his own world record in the men's javelin throw F64 event at the 8th Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships 2026 on Wednesday, May 27.

In his fifth attempt, Antil recorded a throw of 74.82m, surpassing his previous mark of 73.29m set during the Para Asian Games 2023.

Previously, in the 7th edition of the Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships, Antil sealed his third consecutive gold medal.

In an exclusive interview with Revsportz, Sumit Antil opened up about breaking his own record, saying that he had been waiting for this moment for the last three years and is now very happy.

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“I am really happy. I have been waiting for this moment for three years. It should have been broken long ago, but it feels nice,” Antil said.

The para-athlete added that he could have performed better and expressed hope of improving at the upcoming Asian Para Games.

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“I could have done better, but hopefully I will do better at the Asian Para Games. This world record isn’t just mine but belongs to the whole country,” he added.

When asked about his technique, Antil admitted that he made several changes, including to his run-up.

“I made a lot of changes in my technique and run-up just to break the world record before the end of this year. I worked on my rhythm and the way I attack. Earlier, I wasn’t able to draw power from my run-up, but now with those changes I am able to convert it. Hopefully, I can improve further and increase my distance even more,” he further added.