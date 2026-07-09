Tejas Shirse Makes Remarkable Comeback From Injury, Secures Commonwealth Games Berth

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian National Record holder and the fastest 110m hurdler of India, Tejas Shirse, has qualified for the Commonwealth Games, marking the end of his remarkable comeback after sustaining a career-threatening ankle injury.

Clocking 13.27 seconds, Tejas not only reaffirmed his place as India's top hurdler but also emerged as a strong medal contender on the continental stage.

His return, which he aptly called 'Mission Miracle,' came after months of intensive rehabilitation and a relentless focus on recovery.

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Speaking about his journey, Tejas said, "When I did get injured, I always knew I’d come back stronger. Since my childhood, I’ve developed a winning mentality and my only aim is to be the best hurdler in the world. The injury gave me time to focus on the things I wasn’t doing previously & I started inculcating them in my training and daily routine. Now all I aim to do is to perform consistently and make our country proud."

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Raised in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where he trained using homemade wooden hurdles due to limited facilities, Tejas has steadily rewritten Indian athletics history through resilience, discipline and belief.