Tejas Shirse Makes Remarkable Comeback From Injury, Secures Commonwealth Games Berth
Indian national record holder Tejas Shirse has sealed qualification for the Commonwealth Games, capping a remarkable comeback from an ankle injury.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian National Record holder and the fastest 110m hurdler of India, Tejas Shirse, has qualified for the Commonwealth Games, marking the end of his remarkable comeback after sustaining a career-threatening ankle injury.
Clocking 13.27 seconds, Tejas not only reaffirmed his place as India's top hurdler but also emerged as a strong medal contender on the continental stage.
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His return, which he aptly called 'Mission Miracle,' came after months of intensive rehabilitation and a relentless focus on recovery.
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Speaking about his journey, Tejas said, "When I did get injured, I always knew I’d come back stronger. Since my childhood, I’ve developed a winning mentality and my only aim is to be the best hurdler in the world. The injury gave me time to focus on the things I wasn’t doing previously & I started inculcating them in my training and daily routine. Now all I aim to do is to perform consistently and make our country proud."
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Raised in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where he trained using homemade wooden hurdles due to limited facilities, Tejas has steadily rewritten Indian athletics history through resilience, discipline and belief.
With his sights firmly set on the podium, Tejas now enters the biggest season of his career, determined to bring home medals for India while inspiring a new generation to embrace the sport of hurdles.