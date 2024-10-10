sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:45 IST, October 10th 2024

The Ratan Tata Effect: Know His Passion for Athletics & His Role in Grooming the Indian Olympians

From the time Sir Dorabji Tata sponsored a handful of Indian athletes to the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, Tata group has been a constant in India's sporting landscape and the conglomerate's involvement only grew under Ratan Tata.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata | Image: Instagram/@ratantata
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
