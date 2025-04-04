sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 4th 2025, 16:35 IST

Usain Bolt Overlooks Noah Lyles When Picking Person Who Could Break His 100m World Record - Check His Prediction

Usain Bolt's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds has remained untouched for nearly 16 years - but Bolt believes Oblique Seville could be the one to break it.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow: Google News Icon
Usain Bolt (L) and Noah Lyles (R)
Usain Bolt (L) and Noah Lyles (R) | Image: AP

Ever since Usain Bolt set a new world record in the 100m event when he clocked in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin, it is a record that has proved insurmountable for many. 

A few sprinters like Yohan Blake and Tyson Gay have come close, but Bolt's world record has remained out of reach for even the newer generations of athletes. 

However, Bolt feels that all records are meant to be broken and that he feels there is one person who could do the trick. 

ALSO READ | Gurindervir Singh Smashes 100m National Record, Clocks 10.20s At Indian Grand Prix 1 

And interestingly, that person isn't American sprinter Noah Lyles, who won the gold medal at the 100m event in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Bolt Picks Oblique Seville to Break Record

In Bolt's opinion, the one person who can break his record is fellow Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville. 

"I feel like Oblique can do it. If he can stay fit during the season and get it right, I feel he can do it, because I am sure there is something there, the ability to do it," Bolt said on The Fix Podcast.

Seville has a personal best of 9.81 seconds in the 100m event but finished dead last in the 2024 Olympics. However, he has beaten Lyles in the past. 

Bolt's Advice to Seville

Yet Bolt also told Seville that he needs to work on his fitness and not get injured too often if he has to accomplish this. 

"Some of the time Oblique can be fragile. It’s a matter of the work situation or whatever, but if he’s doing enough work, he can do it. He just needs to find the right season, stay clean and do the right thing," Bolt said.

Bolt also added that Seville will need to be in the right frame of mind and overcome his inconsistent displays to break the record. 

Published April 4th 2025, 16:35 IST