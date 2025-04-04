Usain Bolt Overlooks Noah Lyles When Picking Person Who Could Break His 100m World Record - Check His Prediction

Ever since Usain Bolt set a new world record in the 100m event when he clocked in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin, it is a record that has proved insurmountable for many.

A few sprinters like Yohan Blake and Tyson Gay have come close, but Bolt's world record has remained out of reach for even the newer generations of athletes.

However, Bolt feels that all records are meant to be broken and that he feels there is one person who could do the trick.

And interestingly, that person isn't American sprinter Noah Lyles, who won the gold medal at the 100m event in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bolt Picks Oblique Seville to Break Record

In Bolt's opinion, the one person who can break his record is fellow Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville.

"I feel like Oblique can do it. If he can stay fit during the season and get it right, I feel he can do it, because I am sure there is something there, the ability to do it," Bolt said on The Fix Podcast.

Seville has a personal best of 9.81 seconds in the 100m event but finished dead last in the 2024 Olympics. However, he has beaten Lyles in the past.

Bolt's Advice to Seville

Yet Bolt also told Seville that he needs to work on his fitness and not get injured too often if he has to accomplish this.

"Some of the time Oblique can be fragile. It’s a matter of the work situation or whatever, but if he’s doing enough work, he can do it. He just needs to find the right season, stay clean and do the right thing," Bolt said.