WATCH | PM Modi Attends Two-Time Olympic Medalist Neeraj Chopra & Wife Himani Mor's Wedding Reception
PM Narendra Modi attended Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor’s wedding reception in Karnal, blessing the couple, presenting gifts, and warmly engaging with their family in a grand, star-studded celebration.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently attended the wedding reception of Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor. The Indian javelin ace tied the knot with Himani, a former tennis player, in a sumptuous yet quiet wedding a few months ago.
PM Narendra Modi was the chief guest of Neeraj and Himani's star-studded wedding reception in Karnal. It was a grand spectacle once PM Modi arrived, and the Prime Minister's humble demeanour in accepting the couple's invitation is winning hearts.
PM Modi Visits Karnal, Attends Neeraj Chopra & Himani Mor's Wedding Reception
A video of PM Modi meeting two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor has gone viral on social media. The Prime Minister met the newlyweds on stage, shared well-wishes and gave blessings to them.
The Prime Minister of India also presented Neeraj and Himani with a present on the stage. PM Modi was also seen spending time with the couple's family and engaged in warm conversations with them.
It was a key moment in the grand reception as the Prime Minister of India shared smiles all over with his presence at Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor's wedding reception.
Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor quietly tied the knot in January 2025, sparking considerable buzz on social media. Families from both sides gathered together to celebrate the holy union of marriage between the two athletes.
Neeraj Chopra & Himani Mor Earlier Visited PM Modi At 7, LKM
Earlier, Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi. PM Modi also shared images from their meeting on social media and said that they had a warm interaction on several topics, including sports.
Neeraj and Himani had also met Ram Nath Kovind, the former Prime Minister of India, at his residence as well. On social media, the former president had written that the couple had paid them a courtesy visit at their residence and exchanged seasonal greetings.
Javelin star Neeraj Chopra has been India's pride in various athletic events. His contribution to sports had earned him the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.
