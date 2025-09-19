Neeraj Chopra Looks To Come Back Stronger Than Ever After Underwhelming Finish At World Athletics Championships: 'It Wasn’t My Night'

Neeraj Chopra has spoken out about his underwhelming finish at the men's javelin event in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. It was a tough day for the two-time Olympic medalist, as he finished eighth and was eliminated from the competition.

The two-time Olympic medalist struggled throughout the competition. His streak of 27 podium finishes officially ended in the same place where he had won the Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence On Eighth-Finish In Men's Javelin Final At World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra broke his silence with a statement on social media, expressing that it was not how he expected his season to end. The two-time Olympic medalist for India acknowledged that he failed to defend his title and that it was not his night in Tokyo.

"It’s not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn’t my night," Neeraj Chopra wrote on Instagram.

Despite the underwhelming finish, Neeraj Chopra intends to come back stronger than ever and also acknowledged the backing he has received from the supporters.

The two-time Olympic medalist also heaped praise on Sachin Yadav's performance in the World Athletics Championship Final. The Indian javelin athlete made waves after clinching his personal best 86.27m attempt and finished right outside the podium spots in fourth.

Neeraj Chopra Reveals He Battled An Injury Issue Through The Final

It was a stressful outing for Neeraj Chopra as he finished way off the podium. The eighth finish for him could be an eye-opener, which could help him work on his technique.

However, the key cause of his inability to perform to his full potential was due to an injury he suffered during his build-up for the World Athletics Championships.

Following his performance in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra spoke to the media and revealed that he had sustained a back problem. He was undergoing rehab for the same, but still took a chance by performing in the global athletic meet in Tokyo.