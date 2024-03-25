×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

'We will win more medals in the Paris Olympics than ever': Anurag Thakur envisages glory in Olympics

"Indian players have always established one record after another and Olympic preparations are also going on." Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur on Paris Olympics. | Image:PTI
During the splendor of Holi, when the entire country is immersed in the celebration of the auspicious festival, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has brought forward India's ambitious plans of hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. Sports Minister shared the idea of how India's potential stature of being the third-largest economy will have a direct impact towards becoming the sporting power in the world. Thakur also paid heed to the upcoming Paris Olympics and the athletes' preparation for the same.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Predicts Glory in Paris 2024

With the Paris Olympics approaching, the Indian athletes would have the opportunity as well as the challenge to breach the tally of Tokyo 2020 (7 medals). While the players would be spirited to showcase their mettle on the international stage, a further impetus has driven their way. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur showered words of encouragement for the athletes and expressed belief in the representatives to bring more medals than ever.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told ANI, "Indian players have always established one record after another and Olympic preparations are also going on. We will win more medals in the Paris Olympics than ever and will create history. We are preparing to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Summer Olympics. By that time India will be the third largest economy in the world and such will be our stature that even the IOC will think that if there is one country which can host the Olympics splendidly, it's India."

Published March 25th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

