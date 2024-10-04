Published 11:57 IST, October 4th 2024
Augusta chairman confident Masters will go on as club focuses on community recovery from Helene
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Thursday he was confident the Masters would be held as scheduled in April as the club directs its attention and resources to helping the area recover from devastating damage from Hurricane Helene.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andy Brown takes a break on top of what remains of a tree that destroyed his SUV when it fell during Hurricane Helene on in Augusta, Ga. | Image: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins
