Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match In India?
Alex Lanier will play against Lakshya Sen in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Denmark Open 2025 on October 17.
Denmark Open 2025: Alex Lanier will square off against Lakshya Sen in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Denmark Open 2025 on Friday, October 17.
The match between Alex Lanier and Lakshya Sen is scheduled to start at 5:10 PM IST.
In the previous Round of 16 match, Lakshya Sen clinched a 21-13, 21-14 win over Anders Antonsen to make way in the quarter-finals. The Indian shuttler displayed a stunning performance and won the match in straight sets. Previously on Wednesday, October 15, Lakshya Sen went past Irish badminton player, Nhat Nguyen confirm a Round of 16 spot. In the Round of 32, Lakshya clinched a thrilling 21-10, 8-21, 18-21 victory over his Irish opponent.
On the other hand, Alex Lanier sealed an 18-21, 16-21 victory over Japanese badminton player Koki Watanabe on Wednesday, October 15.
ALSO READ: Denmark Open 2025: Indian Star Lakshya Sen Cruises Past Anders Antonsen To Clinch Quarter-Final Spot
Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen, Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details
