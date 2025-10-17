Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match In India?

Denmark Open 2025: Alex Lanier will square off against Lakshya Sen in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Denmark Open 2025 on Friday, October 17.

The match between Alex Lanier and Lakshya Sen is scheduled to start at 5:10 PM IST.

In the previous Round of 16 match, Lakshya Sen clinched a 21-13, 21-14 win over Anders Antonsen to make way in the quarter-finals. The Indian shuttler displayed a stunning performance and won the match in straight sets. Previously on Wednesday, October 15, Lakshya Sen went past Irish badminton player, Nhat Nguyen confirm a Round of 16 spot. In the Round of 32, Lakshya clinched a thrilling 21-10, 8-21, 18-21 victory over his Irish opponent.

On the other hand, Alex Lanier sealed an 18-21, 16-21 victory over Japanese badminton player Koki Watanabe on Wednesday, October 15.

Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen, Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match take place?

The Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will take place on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Where will the Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match take place?

The Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will take place in Odense in Denmark.

What time will the Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match start?

The Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will start at 5:10 PM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match on live TV?

The Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Alex Lanier vs Lakshya Sen Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be watched on live streaming?