Denmark Open 2025: Indian Star Lakshya Sen Cruises Past Anders Antonsen To Clinch Quarter-Final Spot

Denmark Open 2025: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched a dominating win over Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the Round of 16 to seal a spot in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Denmark Open 2025, on Thursday, October 16.

In the quarter-final fixture, Lakshya Sen outplayed Anders Antonsen, sealing a 21-13, 21-14 win in the men's singles category.

Lakshya Sen Dominates Over Anders Antonsen To Seal Quarter-Final Spot

In the first game, Lakshya Sen dominated his Danish opponent, giving him no chance to make a comeback. In the first game, the Indians clinched a 21-13 win. Later in the second game, Lakshya tried to make a comeback and tried to gave a tough fight in the early minutes of the second game. But later, the Indian shuttler kept his nerves cool and made no mistake to seal a 21-14 win in the second game.

Lakshya Sen's Voyage At Denmark Open 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, October 15, Lakshya Sen went past Irish badminton player, Nhat Nguyen confirm a Round of 16 spot. Previously in the Round of 32, Lakshya clinched a thrilling 21-10, 8-21, 18-21 victory over his Irish opponent. In the first game, Nguyen showed class and dominated the Indian shuttler, and clinched a win. But later, Lakshya Sen made a solid comeback, winning the second and third games.

Currently, Lakshya Sen is the only Indian to play at Denmark Open's men's singles category. Earlier, Ayush Shetty suffered a 21-19, 17-21, 21-15 defeat to French badminton player Toma Junior Popov. Even though Popov failed to show consistency but Ayush couldn't take advantage of the condition.