Asian Games 2026: India's Badminton Singles, Doubles Draws Unveiled; PV Sindhu Gets Bye In RO64

The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32.



The Indian men’s badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People’s Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India’s only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men’s doubles match.