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Asian Games 2026: India's Badminton Singles, Doubles Draws Unveiled; PV Sindhu Gets Bye In RO64

The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32. 

Asian News International
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PV Sindhu in action
PV Sindhu in action | Image: BAI

The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32. 

The Indian men’s badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People’s Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India’s only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men’s doubles match.


The singles competition will start on Friday, with the finals for all categories scheduled for September 29. 


Below is the draw and schedule for the singles and doubles competition: 

 *Badminton (Individual) Draws
 

Round of 64

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Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen: bye

Ayush Shetty: bye

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu: bye

Unnati Hooda vs. Yu Mi Song (PRK)

Round of 32


Men's Doubles

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Satwik/ Chirag vs. Sukpun/ Teeraratsakul (THA)


Hariharan/ Arjun vs. Alfian/ Fikri (INA)


Women's Doubles


Treesa/ Gayatri vs. Lui/ Tsang (HKG)


Kavipriya/ Simran vs. Kusuma/ Puspitasari (INA)


Mixed Doubles

Dhruv/ Tanisha vs. Nibal/ Abdul (MDV)

 *Badminton (Individual) Schedule

September 25, 2026


Round of 64: Men's Singles, Women's Singles 


Round of 32: Men's Doubles & Women's Doubles


Round of 32 & Round of 16: Mixed Doubles 


September 26, 2026


Round of 32 & Round of 16: Men's Singles, Women's Singles 


Round of 16: Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles 


September 27, 2026


Quarterfinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles 


September 28, 2026


Semifinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles


September 29, 2026


Final: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles.

Published By:
 Anirban Sarkar
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