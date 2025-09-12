Ayush Shetty vs Lakshya Sen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match In India?

Hong Kong Open 2025: Ayush Shetty will lock horns with Lakshya Sen in the men's singles quarter-final match at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025 on Friday, September 12.

The all-Indian quarter-final fixture between Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

Ayush Shetty made his way into the quarter-finals after clinching a win over world number 9 Kodai Naraoka. Ayush clinched a 19-21, 21-12, 14-21 win over his Japanese opponent on Thursday, September 11. The match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen sealed a comprehensive victory over his Indian teammate, HS Prannoy, in the Round of 16 fixture at the Hong Kong Open 2025.

The match between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy lasted for one hour and eight minutes. Lakshya clinched a 21-15, 18-21, 10-21 win against HS Prannoy to make his way into the quarter-finals.

Lakshya suffered a defeat in the first set, but later made a solid comeback to outclass his teammate. In the second set, Lakshya defeated Prannoy by 18-21, and later went on to seal a 10-21 win in the third set.

Ayush Shetty vs Lakshya Sen, Hong Kong Open 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

