Hong Kong Open: Ayush Shetty Stuns Kodai Naraoka To Storm Into QFs, Lakshya Sen Triumphs Over HS Prannoy In Intense All-Indian Match

Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty advanced into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Hong Kong 2025, after beating world number 9 Kodai Naraoka in the Round of 16 clash, on Thursday, September 11.

Ayush Shetty stunned Japan's Kodai Naraoka in a thrilling Round of 16 clash. The Indian shuttler clinched a 19-21, 21-12, 14-21 win over his Japanese opponent to advance into the next round of the tournament.

Ayush Shetty Outplays World No. Kodai Naraoka To March Into The Quarter-Finals

The former World Junior Championships medalist, Ayush Shetty, displayed a stupendous performance to go past his Japanese opponent. It took Shetty one hour and 12 minutes to clinch a win against Naraoka.

In the first set, it was Ayush Shetty who clinched a 19-21 after dominating the world number 9. In the second set, the Japanese shuttler made a comeback and won it 21-12. However, Shetty made a stunning comeback to seal the third set 14-21. In the final set, the Indian outclassed Naraoka to confirm his spot in the quarter-finals.

Lakshya Sen Goes Past HS Prannoy At Hong Kong Open 2025

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen clinched a commanding victory over HS Prannoy in the all-Indian Round of 16 match at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025, on Thursday, September 11.

It was a thrilling match between the two Indian shuttlers, as neither of them was ready to give up.

In the one-hour and eight-minute match, Lakshya Sen sealed a 21-15, 18-21, 10-21 victory over HS Prannoy.

Lakshya fumbled in the first set and lost it 21-15, despite giving a tough fight. However, the 24-year-old made a comeback and clinched the second and third sets. In the third set, Prannoy failed to give a fight as his Indian opponent outplayed him.

In the men's singles quarter-finals at the Hong Kong Open 2025, Ayush Shetty will lock horns with Lakshya Sen. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.