BWF World Championships 2025: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Triumph Over Hong Kong Duo To Reach Quarter-Finals In Mixed Doubles

BWF World Championships 2025: India's mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto marched into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 on Thursday, August 28, in Paris.

In the Round of 16 clash, Dhruv and Tanisha sealed a 21-19, 12-21, 15-21 victory over Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, with which the Indian duo confirmed their spot in the quarter-final round of the tournament.

Dhruv Kapila, Tanisha Crasto Clinch Thrilling Win Over Hong Kong Duo

The Round of 16 match between Dhruv-Tanisha and Tang-Tse lasted for one hour and three minutes.

In the first game, Dhruv and Tanisha displayed a staggering performance, but it was not enough for them to bag a win over their opponents. The Hong Kong duo clinched a 21-19 win in the first game.

Later in the second and third games, the Dhruv-Tanisha outperformed the Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong to clinch a win. In the second game, the Indians dominated the Hong Kong duo and clinched a 12-21 win. Later in the third game, once again the Dhruv and Tanisha stunned Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, sealing a 15-21 victory.

In the quarter-final fixture of the BWF World Championships 2025, Dhruv and Tanisha will take on Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia on August 29, at 12:30 PM IST.

Previously, in the Round of 32, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto clinched a straight-set win over Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan of Ireland. Dhruv and Tanish clinched 21-11, 21-16 win over the Irish duo and advanced into the Round of 16.

India Continues To Shine In BWF World Championships 2025

With the thrilling victory on August 28, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto brought more pride to India.

Previously, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 after beating the world number 2, Wang Zhi Yi of China.