BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Marches Into Quarter-Finals After Dominating Win Over World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi Of China
PV Sindhu defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Round of 16 clash of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025.
BWF World Championships 2025: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marched into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 on Thursday, August 28, after beating the world number 2, Wang Zhi Yi of China.
In the 48 minutes of the Round of 16 clash in Paris, Sindhu showcased a dominating performance over her Chinese opponent, sealing a straight-set victory. The Indian shuttler clinched a 21-19, 21-15 triumph over Wang in the crucial fixture.
PV Sindhu Dominates Over Wang Zhi Yi To Secure Quarter-Final Spot
PV Sindhu displayed a solid performance against the Chinese shuttler. In the first game, Wang Zhi Yi tried to make a comeback, but it was not enough to help her clinch the game. In the first game, Sindhu sealed a 21-19 win. Later in the second game, Sindhu outclassed Wang and clinched a dominating 21-15 triumph.
In recent times, PV Sindhu has been in stupendous form. The Indian shuttler has not lost a single game in her previous three games.
PV Sindhu To Face Putri Kusuma Wardani In Quarter-Finals
In the next quarter-final match of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025, PV Sindhu will square off against World No. 9 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.
In the Round of 16, Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani clinched a 21-12, 21-11 triumph over Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki. With the straight-set win, Wardani advanced into the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Championships 2025.
PV Sindhu confirmed her spot in the Round of 16 after beating Letshanaa Karupathevan of Malaysia in the Round of 32 on August 27. The Indian shuttler sealed a 19-21, 15-21 triumph over her Malaysian opponent. The match between Sindhu and Karupathevan lasted for 43 minutes.
Earlier in the Round of 64, PV Sindhu defeated Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova and moved into the Round of 32 of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025. In the Round of 64, Sindhu sealed a 23-21, 21-6 win in the 40-minute clash.
