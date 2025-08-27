BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Storms Into Round of 16 After Commanding Straight Set Victory Over Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan

BWF World Championships: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sealed a commanding straight-set victory over Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan in the Round of 32 of the ongoing BWF World Championships, on Wednesday, August 27, in Paris.

With the victory, Sindhu has secured her spot in the next Round of 16 of the BWF World Championships.

PV Sindhu Shows Dominant Performance Over Malaysian Opponent

In the match against the Malaysian opponent, PV Sindhu showed dominance from the very first moment of the game, and successfully clinched a 19-21, 15-21 victory on August 27.

In the first set, Sindhu defeated Karupathevan by 19-21. The Malaysian tried to make a comeback in the set, but it was not enough to clinch the set against Sindhu. Later in the second set, the Malaysian shuttler tried to give a fight; however, Sindhu showed her class and won the match with a straight set win. In the second set, Sindhu defeated her opponent by 15-21.

The match between PV Sindhu and Letshanaa Karupathevan lasted for only 43 minutes in Paris.

PV Sindhu To Face China's Wang Zhi Yi In Next Round

With the stunning win, the 30-year-old Indian shuttler made it into the third round of the BWF World Championships for the first time since 2021.

Earlier in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu conceded defeats in the second round of the tournament and had to make an early exit.

In the upcoming Round of 16, PV Sindhu will lock horns against China's Wang Zhi Yi. Sindhu will face a tough competitor in the next round as Wang Zhi Yi is the reigning China Open champion and holds the second spot in the world ranking.