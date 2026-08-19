BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu Advance To Pre-quarterfinals

Ayush Shetty and PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 with straight-game victories on Wednesday, while Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda suffered hard-fought defeats at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.



Ayush produced another commanding performance, dispatching Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 in just 26 minutes in the men's singles Round of 32, as per ESPN.



The Indian, who stunned top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi in the opening round, made a blistering start and quickly established an 11-3 lead in the first game. Abeywickrama struggled to cope with Shetty's precise attacking strokes as the Indian wrapped up the opening game 21-8.



Shetty continued to dominate in the second game, racing to an 11-point lead before the Sri Lankan attempted a late fightback. The Indian remained in control and closed out the contest 21-10.



Shetty will face Indonesia's rising star Alwi Farhan in the Round of 16 on Thursday.



Simultaneously, PV Sindhu also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-16, 21-17 victory over Canada's Wen Yu Zhang.



The five-time World Championships medallist was tested at various stages but responded whenever Zhang threatened to gain momentum. Sindhu maintained her composure in the closing stages of both games to complete the win in straight games.