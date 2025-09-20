Updated 20 September 2025 at 20:07 IST
China Masters: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Dominate Malaysian Duo To Reach Finals In Straight Games
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured the final berth at the China Masters after beating the Malaysian duo.
China Masters: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India clinched a dominating win over the Malaysian duo of Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia in the semi-finals at the China Masters 2025, on Saturday, September 20.
With the win, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty confirmed their spot in the finals at the China Masters 2025. In the 41 minutes of the match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sealed a 21-17, 21-14 win over Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty March Into Finals At China Masters
It has been a stunning two weeks for the Indian duo. Last week, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made their way into the Hong Kong Open final. Now, Satwiksairaj and Chirag have marched into the final of the China Masters. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have redefined the meaning of consistency.
In both games, the Indian duo showed sheer dominance. In the first game, the Malaysian duo tried to make a comeback, but it was not enough for them to go past the Indians. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a 21-17 win in the first game.
In the second game, Satwiksairaj and Chirag outclassed Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia, clinching a 21-14 victory.
In the final clash at the China Masters, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea on Sunday, September 21.
Satwiksairaj-Chirag March Into Semi-Finals After Beating Chinese Duo In Quarter-Finals
Earlier on Friday, September 19, the Indian duo advanced into the semi-final after clinching a straight-games win over Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan of China.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a 21-14, 14 win over the Chinese duo in the quarter-finals. The match between India and China lasted for 38 minutes.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 20 September 2025 at 19:26 IST