PV Sindhu's Dream Run In BWF World Championships 2025 Ends, Goes Down To World No. 9 Kusuma Wardani After Valiant Fight

BWF World Championships 2025: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu conceded a defeat against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in the quarter-finals clash of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025, in Paris, on Friday, August 29.

In the one-hour and four-minute clash, it was Wardani who had the last laugh against PV Sindhu. The Indonesian shuttler clinched a 21-14, 13-21, 21-16 victory over Sindhu.

PV Sindhu Shows Valiant Performance, Fails To Clinch Win

From the very first game of the quarter-final clash, Wardani dominated Sindhu. In the initial minutes of the first game, the Indonesian star took a lead. However, Sindhu tried to make a comeback, but it was not enough to edge past Wardani. The Indian shuttler fought till the last moment of the first game, but conceded a 21-14 defeat. The first game lasted for 17 minutes.

In the second game, Sindhu made a stunning comeback and took the lead from the first moment. It was a sheer dominance from the Indian shuttler as she outplayed her opponent. The Indonesian tried to make a comeback, but it was not enough for her to clinch a win. In the end, Sindhu clinched the second game 21-13. The second game lasted for 19 minutes.

It was Wardani who had a dominating start in the third game by clinching the first three points. But Sindhu didn't lose hope as she equalled the points. It was a hard-fought third game; both the shuttlers gave their all, but it was Wardani who maintained her nerve and clinched the third game by 21-16. The third game lasted for 28 minutes.

PV Sindhu Secured Quarter-Final Spot After Win Over World No. 2