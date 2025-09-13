Chou Tien-chen vs Lakshya Sen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Open 2025 Semi-Final Match In India?

Hong Kong Open 2025: Taiwanese badminton player Chou Tien-chen will lock horns with Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the semi-final clash at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025 on Saturday, September 13.

The match between Chou Tien-chen and Lakshya Sen is scheduled to kick off at 4:10 PM IST.

Lakshya Sen advanced into the semi-finals after clinching a dominating win over his compatriot Ayush Shetty in the men's singles quarter-finals at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025, on September 12.

In the all-Indian quarter-final clash at the Hong Kong Open 2025, Lakshya Sen had the last laugh after clinching a stupendous 16-21, 21-17, 13-21 win over Ayush Shetty.

Lakshya won the first set with sheer dominance over Ayush. In the second set, Ayush made a solid comeback over his compatriot, won it by 16-21. But in the third set, Lakshya Sen used his experience and won it by 13-21.

Previously, Lakshya Sen confirmed his quarter-final spot after a convincing victory over his teammate, HS Prannoy, in the Round of 16 clash on September 11.

On the other hand, Chou Tien-chen advanced into the semi-final after beating Indonesian badminton player Alwi Farhan. Chou clinched a 22-20, 16-21, 21-14 triumph over Farhan on September 12.

