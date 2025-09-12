Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen Advances To Semi-Finals Following Convincing Victory Over Ayush Shetty In All-Indian Quarter-Final Clash

Hong Kong Open 2025: Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen marched into the semi-finals after beating his compatriot Ayush Shetty in the men's singles quarter-finals at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025, on Friday, September 12.

In the all-Indian quarter-final clash, it was Lakshya Sen who had the last laugh after he clinched a stunning 16-21, 21-17, 13-21 victory over Ayush Shetty.

Lakshya Sen Stuns Ayush Shetty To Clinch Semi-Final Spot

It took Lakshya Sen one hour and six minutes to beat his compatriot Ayush Shetty.

Lakshya had a dominating start to the game. In the first set, the Olympian didn't give any chance to Ayush and sealed a 16-21 win. However, in the second set, Ayush clinched a comeback 21-17 win. Lakshya was losing at first in the second set and later leveled the score. However, Ayush showed more control in the game and sealed the set.

In the third set, Lakshya Sen showed a champion mindset and didn't give Ayush the chance to outclass him. Lakshya had full control in the third set and clinched a 13-21 win over Ayush.

Lakshya Sen Defeated HS Prannoy To Confirm His Place In The Quarter-Finals

Earlier in the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025, Ayush Shetty marched into the quarter-finals with a stunning win over world number 9 Kodai Naraoka of Japan. Ayush clinched a 19-21, 21-12, 14-21 win over his Japanese opponent on Thursday, September 11. The match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes. Ayush sealed the first set but conceded a defeat in the second. However, the Indian shuttler made a solid comeback in the third set to clinch a win in the match.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen clinched a convincing win against his compatriot, HS Prannoy, in the Round of 16 clash on September 11.

The all-Indian Round of 16 clash between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy lasted for one hour and eight minutes. Lakshya clinched a 21-15, 18-21, 10-21 win against HS Prannoy to make his way into the quarter-finals.