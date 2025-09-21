Indian Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Fall Short To Seo Seung Jae-Kim Wom Ho In Decisive China Masters 2025 Final

China Masters 2025: The Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the men's doubles final against Seo Seung Jae and Kim Wom Ho of South Korea at the China Masters 2025 on Sunday, September 21.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty conceded a 21-19, 21-15 loss against the South Korean pair, Seo Seung Jae and Kim Wom Ho, in the men's doubles final.

The South Korean Pair Outplayed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

The final clash between India and South Korea lasted only for 45 minutes. The South Korean pair totally dominated the game and outplayed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the summit clash.

In the first game, Satwiksairaj and Chirag tried their best to make a comeback, but Kim and Seo didn't make a mistake to clinch a 21-19 win. Later in the second, the South Korean pair outclassed Satwiksairaj and Chirag. The Indian duo suffered a 21-15 defeat in the second game.

After the defeat in the final match in the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj and Chirag had to settle for the silver medal.

Earlier on Saturday, September 20, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marched into the finals at the China Masters 2025 after beating the Malaysian duo of Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia in the semi-finals. In the 41 minutes of the match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sealed a 21-17, 21-14 win over Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Suffer Two Defeats In Final In Past Two Weeks

This was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's second defeat in a final over the past two weeks. Earlier, Satwiksairaj and Chirag had to settle for the runner-up at the Hong Kong Open 2025 after conceding a loss against China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. In the Hong Kong Open 2025 final, the Indian pair suffered a 21-19, 14-21, 17-21 defeat on September 14.