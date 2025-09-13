India's Satwik-Chirag Storm Into First Final Of The Season At Hong Kong Open With Convincing Win In Semis

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pushed all limits in the semifinal to earn themselves a spot in the summit clash at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament.

The number nine-ranked duo defeated Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan of Chinese Taipei in straight sets, sealing their season's first appearance in the final since the Thailand Open in 2024.

In the season so far, Satwik-Chirag have encountered major upsets after suffering six losses in the semifinals. However, their strong run hints at a strong finish at the ongoing BWF Super 500 badminton tournament.

The opening set in the semifinals saw the duo from Chinese Taipei pushing strongly to avoid a large gap in points against Satwik-Chirag. But they stood out well while responding back and easily regained the momentum.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty displayed clinical shots and smashes with proper tactical effort to take a 21-17 lead in the opening set against Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan.

Satwik-Chirag looked in top gear in round two as they picked up the lead early on and kept the momentum going. The Indian badminton duo sealed a clinical 21-15 win in the second round to seal themselves a spot in the final.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now lock horns against China's Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng in the Hong Kong Open Men's Singles Final.

Lakshya Sen Also Set To Lock Horns Against Chou Tien-chen In Semifinal

Apart from Satwik Chirag in the men's doubles event, Lakshya Sen remains in competition at the men's singles tournament in the Hong Kong Open.

The 24-year-old has been in beast mode after defeating T.W. Wang in a closely contested bout in the RO32. He went on to defeat HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 in the RO16, and Ayush Shetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in the quarterfinals to seal himself a spot in the semis.