Updated 13 September 2025 at 14:46 IST
India's Satwik-Chirag Storm Into First Final Of The Season At Hong Kong Open With Convincing Win In Semis
Satwik-Chirag storm into the Hong Kong Open final with a 21-17, 21-15 win over Lin-Chen. After six semifinal exits, the duo eyes redemption against China’s Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pushed all limits in the semifinal to earn themselves a spot in the summit clash at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament.
The number nine-ranked duo defeated Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan of Chinese Taipei in straight sets, sealing their season's first appearance in the final since the Thailand Open in 2024.
In the season so far, Satwik-Chirag have encountered major upsets after suffering six losses in the semifinals. However, their strong run hints at a strong finish at the ongoing BWF Super 500 badminton tournament.
Satwik-Chirag Seal Clinical Semifinal Win, Advance to Hong Kong Open Summit Clash
The opening set in the semifinals saw the duo from Chinese Taipei pushing strongly to avoid a large gap in points against Satwik-Chirag. But they stood out well while responding back and easily regained the momentum.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty displayed clinical shots and smashes with proper tactical effort to take a 21-17 lead in the opening set against Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan.
Satwik-Chirag looked in top gear in round two as they picked up the lead early on and kept the momentum going. The Indian badminton duo sealed a clinical 21-15 win in the second round to seal themselves a spot in the final.
Also Read: Chirag Shetty Enthusiastically Reflects On Bronze Medal Finish At BWF World Championships: 'Winning That Match Was Redemption'
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now lock horns against China's Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng in the Hong Kong Open Men's Singles Final.
Lakshya Sen Also Set To Lock Horns Against Chou Tien-chen In Semifinal
Apart from Satwik Chirag in the men's doubles event, Lakshya Sen remains in competition at the men's singles tournament in the Hong Kong Open.
The 24-year-old has been in beast mode after defeating T.W. Wang in a closely contested bout in the RO32. He went on to defeat HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 in the RO16, and Ayush Shetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in the quarterfinals to seal himself a spot in the semis.
Also Read: PV Sindhu's Dream Run In BWF World Championships 2025 Ends, Goes Down To World No. 9 Kusuma Wardani After Valiant Fight
Lakshya Sen will now lock horns with Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 13 September 2025 at 14:46 IST