sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 13:28 IST, October 9th 2024

Lakshya Sen enters second round of Arctic Open after opponent concedes match

India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles round of 16 at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen during their men's singles badminton quarter final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:28 IST, October 9th 2024