Lakshya Sen enters second round of Arctic Open after opponent concedes match
India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles round of 16 at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match here on Wednesday.
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen during their men's singles badminton quarter final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
13:28 IST, October 9th 2024