Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final, Live Streaming Details: Start Time, When And Where to Watch Live

Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: India's ace badminton star Lakshya Sen would be eyeing another title when he takes on China's Li Shi Feng in the Hong Kong Open final on Sunday. While it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest, Sen from India would be the underdog in front of his higher-seeded Chinese opponent. But again, given his current form, you cannot count him out. Sen knocked out sixth seed Chou Tien-Chen in a hard-fought semi-final 23-21, 22-20.

Sen last claimed a Super 500 title in 2023 at the Canada Open and hence he would be eager to clinch this one and break the drought.

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Hong Kong Open final match between Lakshya Sen-Li Shi Feng being played?

The Hong Kong Open final match between Lakshya Sen-Li Shi Feng will be played on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The scheduled starting time is 2:50 PM IST, although it is subject to change.

Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match live in India?

The Hong Kong Open final match between Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match will be live-streamed on the BWF TV’s YouTube channel in India. However, there will be no live broadcast of the match.

Sen's Blueprint vs Shi Feng