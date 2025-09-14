Updated 14 September 2025 at 14:24 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final, Live Streaming Details: Start Time, When And Where to Watch Live
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: It is set to be a mouthwatering affair and here is how you can watch the summit clash.
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: India's ace badminton star Lakshya Sen would be eyeing another title when he takes on China's Li Shi Feng in the Hong Kong Open final on Sunday. While it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest, Sen from India would be the underdog in front of his higher-seeded Chinese opponent. But again, given his current form, you cannot count him out. Sen knocked out sixth seed Chou Tien-Chen in a hard-fought semi-final 23-21, 22-20.
Sen last claimed a Super 500 title in 2023 at the Canada Open and hence he would be eager to clinch this one and break the drought.
Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Hong Kong Open final match between Lakshya Sen-Li Shi Feng being played?
The Hong Kong Open final match between Lakshya Sen-Li Shi Feng will be played on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The scheduled starting time is 2:50 PM IST, although it is subject to change.
Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match live in India?
The Hong Kong Open final match between Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open final match will be live-streamed on the BWF TV’s YouTube channel in India. However, there will be no live broadcast of the match.
Sen's Blueprint vs Shi Feng
The point to be noted is that Sen has played his Chinese opponent 13 times in the past and has defeated him on seven occasions. Sen would hope he gets off the blocks quickly against the Chinese. A lead right at the start would help Sen immensely in the contest that promises to go the distance. A country of over a billion would be rooting for the Indian.
