Li Shi Feng Outplays Lakshya Sen In Hong Kong Open Final, Defeats Indian Shuttler 21-15, 21-12 To Lift Title

Li Shi Feng has outplayed India's Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-12 in the final to win the Hong Kong Open title on Sunday. This is Li Shi's second title of the year after he triumphed in the Malaysia Open.

Lakshya Sen started the game well and took a lead in the first game, but his Chinese opponent came from behind to unsettle the Indian. It hasn't been an easy year for Lakshya, but the Indian shuttler displayed his mettle throughout the Hong Kong Open and was just one match away from his maiden BWF Super 500 title.

Lakshya Sen Fought Hard In First Game

Lakshya was no match for Li Shi, who outplayed his opponent through his attacking game. The Indian shuttler started on the front foot and took a 4-0 lead in the first game. But the world No. 4 matched up to his opponent and came back sharply with continuous attacks. He managed to close the gap with his flat returns and quick exchanges and restored parity at 8-8. Lakshya's failure to use his net play and a number of unforced errors allowed his Chinese opponent to take away the first game.

Li Shi Feng Looked Indomitable In Second Game

Lakshya showed some brilliance in patches and lacked consistency. In the second game too, he started brightly only to see Li Shi Feng coming back to the matrch with his attacking ability. Lakshya was quick off the blocks and established early dominance with a 4-1 advantage.

With the drift behind the Indian shuttler, Lakshya, just like the opening game, started frittering away his decent start as Li levelled at 4-4. With a run of seven straight points, Li got a complete hold of the proceedings as Lakshya's body language dropped.