Updated 14 September 2025 at 17:01 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Sign Off From Hong Kong Open Final As Runner-Ups After Hard-Fought Battle
Satwik-Chirag finished runners-up at the Hong Kong Open 2025, losing 21-19, 14-21, 17-21 to China’s Liang-Wang in a tense final. Their Super 500 winning streak ends despite a strong start.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty encountered a heavy loss in the final of the men's doubles event at the Hong Kong Open.
On Sunday, the star Indian badminton duo finished as runner-ups after falling to China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Super 500 badminton event.
In the summit clash, Satwik-Chirag fought hard against the Chinese duo but suffered a narrow defeat at their hands in the competition. Liang and Wang sealed a 21-19, 14-21, 17-21 lead over the star Indian badminton duo in a tense match.
Satwik-Chirag Finish As Runners Up In Hong Kong Open Final
In the thrilling 61-minute bout, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went toe-to-toe against Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the opening round. The Chinese duo got off to a strong start, but India responded well.
Satwik's superior smash and Chirag's accurate serves helped them seal a 21-19 lead in the opener, with India gaining the lead in the competition.
After conceding the first set, the Chinese duo pushed through in the second game by gaining an 8-2 lead to start. Satwik-Chirag were trying their level best to equalise and attempted to take the lead, but the Chinese held them back well to gain a 21-14 lead.
Lakshya Sen Also Wraps Up Campaign As A Runner-Up
In the final game, Satwik-Chirag attempted to forge a fightback, and they had almost closed the gap to 17-20. But an unruly return shot helped the Chinese duo seal the triumph in the summit clash at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
While India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty summed up their Hong Kong Open campaign as the runner-ups, all eyes were on Lakshya Sen in the men's singles final. The 24-year-old looked to give tough competition to his Chinese counterpart, Li Shifeng, in the summit clash.
However, the Indian badminton player also finished as the runner-up, as Shinfeng sealed a 21-15, 21-12 lead in the men's singles final to win the tournament.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 17:01 IST