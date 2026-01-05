Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Set To Return In Action After Injury-Hit Layoff

Malaysia Open 2026: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to return to competitive badminton at the Malaysia Open 2026, marking her first appearance on the international circuit since September last year. The season-opening BWF Super 1000 tournament will get underway on Tuesday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, according to Olympics.com.

The tournament will signal a fresh beginning for Sindhu after a difficult 2025 season that was hampered by injury. The 30-year-old, currently ranked 18th in the BWF women's singles rankings, has not played on the BWF World Tour since her quarter-final defeat to Paris 2024 Olympic champion An Se Young at the China Masters in September.

Following that outing, Sindhu opted to sit out the remainder of the season as she recovered from a foot injury that affected her performances and resulted in a string of early exits. She won the Syed Modi International Super 300 in December 2024.

India will also be represented in the women's singles draw by Malvika Bansod and young shuttler Unnati Hooda, who will be aiming to make an impression in the strong field.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty will lead the Indian contingent. Both players will be keen to find consistency after mixed results and several first-round exits over the past seasons.

India's men's doubles hopes will rest on former world championships bronze medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The pair are seeded third in Kuala Lumpur and will be eager to repeat their success at the Malaysia Open, where they emerged champions in 2024.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will headline India's challenge. The duo come into the tournament on the back of a confidence-boosting title defence at the Syed Modi International last month.