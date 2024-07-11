sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:50 IST, July 11th 2024

Prakash Padukone Is All Set To Travel To Paris Olympics As Badminton Squad Mentor

Legendary Prakash Padukone is set to travel as a mentor along with the 15-member Indian badminton squad for the Paris Olympics, beginning on July 26. Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England Championships, was retired in 1991 as badminton Introduced in Olympics in 1992.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prakash Padukone
Prakash Padukone | Image: PTI
